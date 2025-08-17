Jewellery heist: Two arrested, gold worth Rs 60 L recovered

Suryapet: District SP K Narasimha informed that police have arrested two accused in connection with the theft that took place at Sri Sai Santoshi Jewellery Shop in Suryapet town on the night of July 21. From the arrested, police recovered 554 grams of gold worth Rs 60 lakh and Rs 92,500 cash.

Addressing a press meet at the SP office on Saturday, he explained the case details. Using technical evidence, Suryapet police arrested accused Malik Molla from Baihor village, Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal, on August 11, recovering 554 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 87,500 cash. Another accused, Amar Bhatt from Nepal, was caught in Khammam with Rs 5,000.

Police said Bhatt had provided shelter and conducted recce for the gang. Molla was produced before a local court in Balurghat, West Bengal, and was brought to Suryapet on transit remand for seven days.

On July 27, police also arrested a woman accomplice, recovering 14 tolas of gold from her. During interrogation, the accused confessed that the gang, consisting of seven members, including three from Nepal and others from West Bengal, carried out the heist by drilling a hole through the back wall of the shop after conducting recce.

SP Narasimha said that while three accused have been arrested, four others—Prakash Anil Kumar, Kadak Singh Ahul Walia, Puran Prasad Joshi (all from Nepal), and Jashimuddin from West Bengal—are still absconding. Special police teams are searching for them, and efforts are on to recover the remaining stolen property.