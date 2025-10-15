JH by-poll:KCR hands over B-form to Maganti Sunitha



BRS Party chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday handed over the B-form to Maganti Sunitha Gopinath, who is contesting as the party candidate in the by-poll for the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Along with the B-form, BRS chief handed over a cheque of Rs40 lakh on behalf of the party toward election expenses. Late Maganti Gopinath’s daughter and son, former minister Maheshwaram MLA P Sabita Indra Reddy, Secunderabad MLA T Padmarao Goud, Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, Musheerabad MLA Mutha Gopal, former Miryalaguda MLA N Bhaskar Rao and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

The BRS candidate will be filing her nomination papers in a simple manner on Wednesday with just four leaders. The party has decided to take up a massive rally in her support on October 19.