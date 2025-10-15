Live
- Indian Navy to deliberate on cyber threats in maritime domain, boost security
- Rift deepens between Pak army and ISI after string of intelligence failures
- YouTube Begins Testing AI-Powered Lip-Sync for Dubbed Videos After Instagram’s Rollout
- IIT Bombay study shows carbon dioxide, methane levels rising in Delhi and Mumbai
- Sri Lanka vs New Zealand CWC25 Match Abandoned Due to Rain
- Just to get publicity: K'taka BJP on Priyank Kharge's 'threat' claims
- Suhana Khan Dances to ‘Kajra Re’ with Rumoured Beau Agastya Nanda; Shweta Bachchan Reacts
- Rights bodies raise alarm over worsening health condition of differently-abled BYC leader
- Five Days After Purchase, Jaisalmer Bus Erupts in Flames, Blocking Escape Routes
- Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu reviews PM’s visit arrangements with cabinet colleagues - Kurnool gears up for the Prime Minister’s public meeting
JH by-poll:KCR hands over B-form to Maganti Sunitha
BRS Party chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday handed over the B-form to Maganti Sunitha Gopinath, who is contesting as the party candidate in the by-poll for the Jubilee Hills constituency.
Along with the B-form, BRS chief handed over a cheque of Rs40 lakh on behalf of the party toward election expenses. Late Maganti Gopinath’s daughter and son, former minister Maheshwaram MLA P Sabita Indra Reddy, Secunderabad MLA T Padmarao Goud, Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, Musheerabad MLA Mutha Gopal, former Miryalaguda MLA N Bhaskar Rao and other party leaders were present on the occasion.
The BRS candidate will be filing her nomination papers in a simple manner on Wednesday with just four leaders. The party has decided to take up a massive rally in her support on October 19.