JNTU students stage roadblock

Rajanna Sircilla: Students from JNTU (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University) staged a protest near the Government Degree College in Agraharam, Vemulawada Urban Mandal on Monday, raising their voices against the locking of classrooms, labs, and washrooms allotted to them. The students claimed that the Government Degree College principal had locked the premises citing that the agreement period for the temporary allotment of these facilities had ended, thereby denying them access.

On Monday, the agitated students sat on a roadblock protest on the Karimnagar–Kamareddy road, demanding immediate removal of the locks and restoration of their access. The students alleged, “The Degree College Principal, Shankar, issued notices and locked the gate, stating that the agreement period was over and preventing our entry. Despite approaching the Collectorate and filing a complaint, no action has been taken so far. The government is playing with students’ right to education.”

The protestors urged the authorities to take immediate action to resolve the problems faced by JNTU Engineering College students. student unions also joined the protest, strongly urging the government to intervene and provide a solution.

Vemulawada Town CI Veeraprasad and SI Venkat Rajam arrived at the scene, engaged in talks with the protesting students, and peacefully resolved the roadblock protest.