JNTUH V-C delivers lecture on importance of IPR

Hyderabad: Vice-Chancellor In-Charge of JNTU Hyderabad (JNTUH), Professor V Balakista Reddy delivered a lecture on the importance of Intellectual Property Rights aimed at enhancing the understanding of postgraduate students of technical streams.

During the lecture, he discussed how global organisations, such as the World Trade Organisation and the World Health Organisation, influence regulations surrounding intellectual property rights.

He provided insights into the World Intellectual Property Organisation established in 1967, specifically focusing on Article 2. Professor Reddy explained evolution of intellectual property laws through various historical revolutions: the social revolution of the 18th century, the political revolution of the 19th century, the technological and scientific revolutions of the 20th century, and the ongoing digital and knowledge revolutions of the 21st century.