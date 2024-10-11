Jogulamba Devi Sharan Navaratri Brahmotsavam Concludes with Teppotsavam Preview

Live
Just In
On the final day of the Jogulamba Devi Sharan Navaratri Brahmotsavam, the Goddess appeared in the form of Siddhi Dhatri to bless devotees.
Gadwal: On the final day of the Jogulamba Devi Sharan Navaratri Brahmotsavam, the Goddess appeared in the form of Siddhi Dhatri to bless devotees. Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector, B.M. Santosh, along with his wife, visited the temple and offered silk robes to the deity. Following the temple rituals, the couple inspected the Pushkara Ghat and conducted a trial run of the Teppotsavam (boat festival), which is set to take place on Saturday, marking Vijayadashami.
The Telangana state High court Judge Justice EV Venu Gopal also Visited Jogulamba Temples along with his wife and performed special rituals during the Navami Pooja.
Additionally, renowned film actor Tarzan also visited the temple during the festivities.
The District Collector and his team completed a successful trial run of the boat to ensure smooth conduct of the Teppotsavam, which will be one of the key events of the Vijayadashami celebrations.