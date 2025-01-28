Live
Jogulamba Gadwal District Priests Receive Two Months' Salary After Long Wait
Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District President of Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam Scheme (DDNS), Acharya Chakravarti, expressed gratitude to the Telangana state government for resolving the issues faced by priests across the state. For the past several months, priests had been struggling without salaries, leading to financial difficulties.
With the efforts of State Advisor Harkara Venu Gopala Rao and Commissioner Sridhar, along with the support of State President Vasudeva Sharma, Secretaries ,Prasad and Venkatacharyulu, and Mahabubnagar District President Ravi Mahesh Lakshmikant, salaries for two months have now been disbursed. This initiative has brought relief and joy to approximately 6,748 priest families across Telangana.
Jogulamba Gadwal District President Chakravarti Chary extended his gratitude to the government and officials for their support. He also emphasized the need to address the ongoing financial struggles of priests, who are currently surviving on meager salaries. On behalf of the State Association, he appealed to the government to ensure that every priest receives a monthly salary of ₹25,000. He also sought the cooperation of Revanth Reddy's government to provide further assistance to priests in the future.