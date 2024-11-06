Jogulamba Gadwal Police Rank 5th in State for Mobile Recovery through CEIR Portal

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Ranks 5th in the State for Mobile Recovery through CEIR Portal State DGP Dr. Jitender, IPS, Commends the Police Force

The Jogulamba Gadwal District Police have shown exemplary performance in recovering stolen and lost mobile phones, earning recognition from Telangana State DGP Dr. Jitender, IPS, who presented them with a Certificate of Appreciation on Tuesday. From April 2023 to October 2024, the district police identified and recovered 948 mobile phones and returned them to their rightful owners. In recognition of this achievement, DGP Dr. Jitender, IPS, praised District SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, along with district police officers and staff. The Certificate of Appreciation was handed over to IT Cell in-charge SI Smt. Rajitha by the DGP.

On this occasion, the District SP highlighted the efforts to curb mobile theft by utilizing the Department of Telecommunications’ CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal, which has yielded excellent results. SP Srinivas Rao urged the public to promptly report lost or stolen mobiles by blocking them on the CEIR portal and notifying the relevant police station. SP Srinivas Rao commended the district police team for their efforts, which have secured Jogulamba Gadwal District the 5th position in mobile recovery across the state.