Jogulamba Gadwal SP Emphasizes Quality Investigation and Enhanced Policing

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, directed police officials to ensure quality investigation in every case and provide justice to complainants. He also emphasized strengthening visible policing at night during the summer season to prevent crimes.

The SP chaired the monthly crime review meeting at the district police headquarters, where discussions were held on pending cases, grave offenses, SC/ST cases, and contested cases. He stressed the importance of increasing conviction rates and reviewed strategies to expedite investigations.

Focus on Quality Investigation and Case Disposal

SP Srinivasa Rao instructed officials to coordinate with judicial authorities to ensure swift resolution of pending cases across all police stations in the district. He emphasized that cases under POCSO, SC/ST, and other grave offenses should be investigated promptly, with charge sheets filed within 60 days.

Every case must follow a structured plan of action and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure thorough investigation. The SP also ordered speedy resolution of cybercrime cases and stressed the need for comprehensive research and finalization of all cases from registration to charge sheet submission.

Summer Precautions and Enhanced Night Patrolling

With the arrival of summer, SP Srinivasa Rao instructed officials to increase visible policing during nighttime to prevent thefts and other crimes. He directed women police officers to conduct awareness programs in women’s colleges while also participating in night patrolling.

The SP urged enforcement teams to conduct vehicle checks daily, especially on goods vehicles transporting laborers illegally. He emphasized imposing fines, seizing unauthorized vehicles, and organizing special vehicle checking drives when necessary.

Crackdown on Illegal Activities

Ensure pending arrests are executed without delay.

Strengthen night patrolling, inspect lodges, and track habitual offenders.

Register cases against individuals consuming alcohol in public places.

Resolve land disputes and simple hurt cases through binding agreements between both parties.

Prevent illegal transportation of sand and PDS rice by regularly monitoring CCTV footage and ensuring non-functional cameras are repaired immediately.

Attendees at the Meeting

The meeting was attended by Deputy SP Y. Mogilayya, CCS Inspector Nageshwar Reddy, Circle Inspectors T. Srinu (Gadwal), Ravi Babu (Alampur), Tata Babu (Shantinagar), along with all Sub-Inspectors from various police stations and departments.

SP Srinivasa Rao reaffirmed that strict law enforcement and timely justice would boost public trust in the police and urged officials to work with responsibility and dedication.