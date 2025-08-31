Join fight against ‘vote chori’, CM calls upon Left parties

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called upon Left party leaders to join hands in the fight against ‘vote chori’, protect the Constitution and safeguard the democratic spirit of the nation.

Speaking at the memorial meeting of CPI national leader and former MP Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy here on Saturday, the CM emphasised that leaders like him were the need of the hour, while urging the ‘comrades’ to back Rahul Gandhi’s campaign.

He called upon all likeminded political forces to join the fight against ‘vote theft’ and also warned that the ‘rulers’ at the Centre are exploiting the Election Commission to rule the country at the expense of voters. “The Centre is removing the voters who are against them which is a big threat to the country’s Parliamentary democracy,” he highlighted.

CM Revanth Reddy appealed to the parties to analyse the new trend of the removal of votes as well as addition of one crore votes in just four months. “The ruling party at the Centre is removing the votes to win the Bihar elections. The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is already fighting against vote theft and all political forces should unite and support Rahul to safeguard the country from the evil forces,” he emphasised.

The CM emphasised that the communist parties should intensify their fight for the people.

Recalling his association with Sudhakar Reddy and the left party leaders’ yeoman services to the people, CM Revanth Reddy said that the CPI national leader pursued the communist ideology till he breathed his last. “Sudharkar Reddy was one among a few great communist leaders toiled for the party and created awareness in the society,” he emphasised.

Stating that the Cabinet will take a decision in recognition of Sudhakar Reddy’s services soon, the Chief Minister said that the government named Telugu University after Suravaram Pratap Reddy on the advice of Sudhakar Reddy. “Those who fought for the people will always be recognised and they will also be remembered forever in the Telangana state. The Women’s University was also named after Chakali Ailamma to display the spirit of Telangana struggle. The Indian Institute of Handloom was named after Konda Laxman Bapuji and installed the statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna on Tank Bund”, the CM said.