Join hands to make State drug-free, MP, MLA tell people

Hanamkonda: MP Kadiam Kavya and MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy on Wednesday called upon everyone to contribute towards making Telangana a drug-free State. They participated as chief guests in an awareness seminar, on control of ganja and other narcotic substances, organised under the aegis of Nehru Yuva Kendra and the Anti-Narcotics Bureau at Vaagdevi Engineering College, Bollikunta.

Speaking on the occasion, they stated that the government was taking stringent measures to curb use and illegal transportation of drugs. They emphasised that the primary objective of the seminar was to explain the harmful consequences of consuming substances like ganja and other narcotics.

The MP and MLA pointed out that such seminars help protect public health by raising awareness and preventing people from becoming addicted to drugs. They urged holding of more programmes to educate the public about the dangers of ganja and other intoxicants.

The leaders highlighted that if youth develop habits such as using drugs or consuming gutkha, they may fall victim to severe diseases, endangering their lives and pushing their families into distress. The college management felicitated the guests with shawls.