Joint Raid in Keshavaram: Rs 1.8 Lakh Worth of Fake Cotton Seeds Seized

Gadwal: Based on reliable information received today, authorities conducted a joint raid in Keshavaram village of Ieeja Mandal, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of loose, fake cotton seeds being sold illegally.

According to reports, a man named Telugu Venkatesh was found selling unbranded and unauthorized loose cotton seeds in violation of agricultural norms. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, officials from the Police Department and the Mandal Agriculture Office carried out a surprise inspection at the location.

During the inspection, they confiscated approximately three quintals (300 kilograms) of loose cotton seeds. The estimated market value of the seized stock is Rs. 1,80,000. Authorities confirmed that the seeds were being sold without proper labeling, certification, or quality verification, which poses a serious threat to farmers’ livelihoods and crop yields.

The entire seized stock has been formally handed over to the Ieeja Police Station, and officials have recommended strict legal action as per relevant laws. This operation is part of the ongoing drive to curb the sale of counterfeit seeds in Jogulamba Gadwal district ahead of the Kharif season.

Agriculture department officials urged farmers to purchase only certified seeds from authorized dealers to avoid financial loss and ensure good crop output. They also warned that strict action will continue against those found selling fake or unlicensed seeds in the district.

Farmers or citizens with similar information about counterfeit seed sales are encouraged to report to local agriculture officers or nearby police stations.