  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Journalists Express Gratitude to MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy

Journalists Express Gratitude to MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy
x
Highlights

Nagar kurnool: MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy was thanked by the TUWJ-IJU Nagarkurnool Constituency Committee and the Nagarkurnool Press Club members for...

Nagar kurnool: MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy was thanked by the TUWJ-IJU Nagarkurnool Constituency Committee and the Nagarkurnool Press Club members for raising the issue of allocating housing plots for journalists in the Assembly.

Journalists met the MLA at his camp office, presented him with a bouquet, and expressed their gratitude.

On this occasion, Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy stated that he had not only raised the issue in the Assembly but also personally discussed it with the concerned minister. He revealed that the minister assured priority allocation of houses for journalists.

Senior journalists Palusa Vijay Goud, Puttapaga Venkata Swamy, Kandikonda Mohan, Kondakinda Madhav Reddy, Sandu Yadagiri, Dharvesh, Jangiti Ramprakash, and others participated in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick