Journalists Express Gratitude to MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy

Nagar kurnool: MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy was thanked by the TUWJ-IJU Nagarkurnool Constituency Committee and the Nagarkurnool Press Club members for raising the issue of allocating housing plots for journalists in the Assembly.

Journalists met the MLA at his camp office, presented him with a bouquet, and expressed their gratitude.

On this occasion, Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy stated that he had not only raised the issue in the Assembly but also personally discussed it with the concerned minister. He revealed that the minister assured priority allocation of houses for journalists.

Senior journalists Palusa Vijay Goud, Puttapaga Venkata Swamy, Kandikonda Mohan, Kondakinda Madhav Reddy, Sandu Yadagiri, Dharvesh, Jangiti Ramprakash, and others participated in the event.