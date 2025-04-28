Journalists’ welfare of should be press club’s agenda

Wanaparthy: Senior journalist Ravinder Reddy stated on Sunday that the governing body of the Gopalpet Press Club should always keep journalists’ welfare as its primary agenda. Felicitation was organised for the newly elected club committee which was elected unanimously.

Working journalists from the district, who attended as chief guests, congratulated the committee.

They emphasised that the club is a union of all associations and should stand by journalists, beyond politics, in both their hardships and happiness.

They stressed that small savings not only safeguard families, but also associations and groups.

They suggested opening a savings account of the club and saving a fixed amount monthly. The funds could be used to address journalists’ health issues, financial troubles and family problems.

The journalists advised the committee not to rely on illusions that “someone else will do it,” but to resolve issues themselves through the club. Even if disagreements arise, they recommended resolving them by directly communicating with each other, instead of involving third parties, which could worsen conflicts.

Senior journalist Bolemone Ramesh highlighted that welfare of the association is more important than personal differences.

He assured that working journalists at the district centre are always available to help solve any issue faced by the club members. He mentioned that efforts are being made to ensure beneficiaries get Indiramma houses in the plots already allotted. He noted that MLA T Mega Reddy has already promised support for the journalists’ housing plots and construction. Regarding accreditation cards, he urged members not to fall for any misconceptions, and assured that efforts are on to issue them to everyone.

Staff reporters from various newspapers — Laxman, Ramu, Khaleel, Ramesh, Ravinder Reddy and senior journalists Dinesh, Kumar, Raju, Anji, Raju, Rakesh, Tirupati, Purushottam, Gopal, Tarun, Srinath, along with club president Praveen and others attended.