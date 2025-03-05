Live
- Kejriwal faces intense criticism for taking big cavalcade
- Day-care cancer centres, digital health infra to ensure quality care reaches last mile: PM Modi
- Technology can boost India's growth rate by 2-3 pc: NITI Aayog CEO
- Champions Trophy: Young and Kane helped me get through the ebbs and flows, says Ravindra
- China pushes ahead with BRI projects in Myanmar to gain influence
- Luka Dončić Praises LeBron James as Lakers Star Reaches 50,000 Career Points
- Australian states prepare for tropical cyclone Alfred in full swing
- Rajasthan Minister Sparks Controversy Over Akbar’s Legacy
- Intermediate Exams Kick Off in Telangana, but Students Struggle with Commute
- Mani Shankar Aiyar’s shocker on Rajiv Gandhi leaves Congress red-faced, invites party’s wrath
Just In
JPNCE and HIEE Sign Mutual Understanding Agreement to Benefit Students
Jayaprakash Narayan Engineering College (JPNCE) has signed a mutual understanding agreement with the Hyderabad Institute of Electrical Engineering (HIEE) to enhance opportunities for Electrical Engineering students.
Mahabubnagar: Jayaprakash Narayan Engineering College (JPNCE) has signed a mutual understanding agreement with the Hyderabad Institute of Electrical Engineering (HIEE) to enhance opportunities for Electrical Engineering students. JPNCE Chairman KS Ravikumar stated that the collaboration would provide students with access to industrial training and visits, allowing them to gain practical knowledge.
He also mentioned that certificate courses offered by HIEE would be made available within the college, improving students' employment prospects. Additionally, internship opportunities will be provided through HIEE, further equipping students with industry exposure.
Speaking on the occasion, HIEE Managing Director Kaukuntla Madan Mohan expressed his pride in collaborating with an autonomous institution like JPNCE. He emphasized that partnerships with reputed engineering colleges like JPNCE would help in training students and creating job opportunities.The event was attended by JPNCE Principal Dr. P. Krishnamurthy, Examination Officer Mr. Kotala Sandeep Kumar, Dean of Academics Dr. Guru Raghavendra Reddy, Dr. Aditya Sai Srinivas, Dr. Ravinder, Venkatesh, Kalpana, and other faculty members.