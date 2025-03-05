JPNCE and HIEE Sign Mutual Understanding Agreement to Benefit Students

Mahabubnagar: Jayaprakash Narayan Engineering College (JPNCE) has signed a mutual understanding agreement with the Hyderabad Institute of Electrical Engineering (HIEE) to enhance opportunities for Electrical Engineering students. JPNCE Chairman KS Ravikumar stated that the collaboration would provide students with access to industrial training and visits, allowing them to gain practical knowledge.

He also mentioned that certificate courses offered by HIEE would be made available within the college, improving students' employment prospects. Additionally, internship opportunities will be provided through HIEE, further equipping students with industry exposure.

Speaking on the occasion, HIEE Managing Director Kaukuntla Madan Mohan expressed his pride in collaborating with an autonomous institution like JPNCE. He emphasized that partnerships with reputed engineering colleges like JPNCE would help in training students and creating job opportunities.The event was attended by JPNCE Principal Dr. P. Krishnamurthy, Examination Officer Mr. Kotala Sandeep Kumar, Dean of Academics Dr. Guru Raghavendra Reddy, Dr. Aditya Sai Srinivas, Dr. Ravinder, Venkatesh, Kalpana, and other faculty members.