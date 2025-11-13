Jubilee Hills by-election results tomorrow, counting to begin at 8am

Hyderabad: In the highly contested Jubilee Hills by-election, the results are set to be revealed within the next 24 hours, following an intense battle between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the opposition Congress party. Both parties have mobilised their leadership to the constituency over the past month, vying for a decisive win.

The outcome of this by-election has generated considerable excitement statewide, featuring a backdrop of heated criticism, counter-criticism, and a plethora of challenges. The counting of votes will commence at 8 am on Friday at the Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium in Yusufguda, with officials having completed all necessary preparations.

A total of 194,632 votes were cast in the by-election, which will be counted in ten rounds across 42 tables. The process will begin with the postal ballots followed by 103 home votes, before moving on to the electronic voting machines (EVMs). In an effort to expedite the counting process, more tables have been set up compared to the usual 14, now that additional personnel are available due to the nature of this by-election.

The results from the first counting round are expected to be announced by 8.45 am, with the final tally likely revealed by 1 pm.