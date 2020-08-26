Junior doctors demand health insurance in Warangal

Warangal: Junior doctors staged a demonstration outside the MGM Hospital in Warangal on Tuesday, demanding the State government to bring them under the ambit of health insurance.

The junior doctors, who boycotted duties, said that they have been working in precarious conditions and the government needs to recognize their services to the Covid-19 patients. The doctors alleged that the MGM hospital management has failed to provide basic safety provisions despite their repeated appeals.

Dr M Bharath said that the government has to provide health insurance to all the junior doctors. In case a doctor succumbs to Covid-19, their kin should be given ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore and a government job, he demanded.