Junking of ‘National Herald’ case by Delhi court: Truth will always prevail, says Meenakshi Natarajan

Hyderabad: “The truth will always prevail and the same happened in the ‘National Herald’ newspaper case,” said

All India Congress Committee in-charge general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan, after a special court in Delhi on Tuesday declined to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) prosecution complaint filed in the alleged Rs 2,000-crore ‘National Herald’ money laundering case against senior Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and five others. Special Judge Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue Court essentially declined to start judicial proceedings based on the ED’s complaint.

Meenakshi Natarajan said, “The same will happen tomorrow as well. We will tell the people the facts about the illegal cases being filed by the BJP. The BJP is engaging in vindictive actions against the Gandhi family. They are even trying to erase the name of Gandhi. Justice may take time to prevail, but ultimately, justice will triumph”.

While participating in the dharna organised by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee under the leadership of TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday to denounce the BJP for “harassing the Gandhi family”, Meenakshi Natarajan said that the BJP knew nothing about the National Herald paper.“Our path is the path of non-violence... and we will peacefully protest and reveal the truth to the people,” she said.

Mahesh Kumar Goud, in his address, said that the BJP had been filing illegal cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. ‘National Herald’ is a newspaper that has existed since Independence. The Gandhi family is a family that sacrificed its assets for the country. The BJP is deliberately harassing the Gandhi family, he charged, adding: “We will take this issue to the people.”

The Congress leaders and cadre staged dharnas also in front of BJP offices at district headquarters across the state.

TPCC chief, AICC general secretary and Mahila Congress leaders staged a sit-in at the Gandhi Bhavan gate after being stopped by the police.

Telangana Mahila Congress members,led by its chief M Sunitha Rao, tried to go to the BJP office. However, the police rounded up the Mahila Congress members and shifted them to Chikkadpally Police Station.

Speaking on this occasion, Sunitha Rao alleged that the Narendra Modi government had been indulging in “blackmail politics” using the ED and the CBI and “murdering democracy”. She alleged that the BJP-led Centre had been filing false cases against opposition leaders to threaten them. The Congress party will not fear such activities, she averred.

SC Corporation Chairman Nagarigari Preetham and a few others reached the Telangana BJP head office and pelted eggs at the premises raising slogans against the BJP, PM Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, the police bundled them away to the police station.

The presidents of District Congress Committees and others staged dharnas in front of BJP offices in all districts, following a call given by the AICC.