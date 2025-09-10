  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Jupally to visit Nirmal district today

Jupally to visit Nirmal district today
x
Highlights

Khanapur: Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister for Excise and Tourism and in-charge of the erstwhile Adilabad district, is scheduled to visit Nirmal district...

Khanapur: Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister for Excise and Tourism and in-charge of the erstwhile Adilabad district, is scheduled to visit Nirmal district on Wednesday.

Nirmal District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav on Tuesday directed officials from relevant departments to complete all necessary arrangements. The Collector inspected the preparations at Chandrasekhar Function Hall near Kondapur in Nirmal Rural mandal, where the event will be held. She reviewed arrangements related to stalls, distribution of new ration cards, and issuance of certificates under various government schemes.

She also examined aspects like stall setup, seating, stage, and parking, and instructed officials to take proactive measures to avoid any inconvenience. The Collector emphasized that all departments should work in coordination to ensure the success of the event and complete all arrangements within the stipulated time.

Additional Collectors Faizan Ahmad and Kishore Kumar, RDO Ratnakalyani, ZP CEO Govind, DRDO Vijayalakshmi, Municipal Commissioner Jagadishwar Goud, and Tahsildars Raju and Santosh were among the officials who participated in the inspection.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick