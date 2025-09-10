Jupally to visit Nirmal district today

Khanapur: Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister for Excise and Tourism and in-charge of the erstwhile Adilabad district, is scheduled to visit Nirmal district on Wednesday.

Nirmal District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav on Tuesday directed officials from relevant departments to complete all necessary arrangements. The Collector inspected the preparations at Chandrasekhar Function Hall near Kondapur in Nirmal Rural mandal, where the event will be held. She reviewed arrangements related to stalls, distribution of new ration cards, and issuance of certificates under various government schemes.

She also examined aspects like stall setup, seating, stage, and parking, and instructed officials to take proactive measures to avoid any inconvenience. The Collector emphasized that all departments should work in coordination to ensure the success of the event and complete all arrangements within the stipulated time.

Additional Collectors Faizan Ahmad and Kishore Kumar, RDO Ratnakalyani, ZP CEO Govind, DRDO Vijayalakshmi, Municipal Commissioner Jagadishwar Goud, and Tahsildars Raju and Santosh were among the officials who participated in the inspection.