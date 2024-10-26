Live
Kagaznagar: Lorry operators intensify stir
Kagaznagar: Lorry owners and drivers, backed by various political parties, staged a protest at NTR Chowk on Friday, causing significant traffic disruptions.
The demonstration was organized by the Lorry Welfare Association to pressure the local paper mill management to meet their demands.
The protest, coupled with a successful bandh in the industrial area, led to the closure of numerous shops. Police intervened to disperse the crowd and prevent any escalation, but tensions remain high. Lorry Association President Venna Kishore Babu vowed to continue the agitation until their demands are addressed
