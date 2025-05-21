Kakatiya descendent wants Koh-i-Noor diamond back in India

Warangal: The onus is on every citizen to preserve the culture and traditions, the 22nd descendant of the Kakatiya Dynasty, Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo, said. Speaking to people at the Meet & Greet programme in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, he said Indian culture is a source of inspiration for various philosophical and spiritual ideas. “India is the first to have a script before the other countries,” Deo said.

Deo said he had already urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to name Mamnoor Airport after its revival. “The Central Government needs to put in efforts to bring back the Koh-i-Noor diamond, the pride possession of the Kakatiya kingdom, from England. I also sought the PM to ensure the priceless diamond is back in India,” Deo said. He urged the people to carry forward the culture, tradition, and heritage and transmit them to future generations. He said that they would celebrate the Dasara festival for 72 days in Bastar. Earlier, Deo offered prayers at Bhadrakali Temple, Shambhu Lingeshwaralayam, and Thousand Pillars Temple. Deo also visited the historian and the secretary of the Team of Research of Culture and Heritage (TORCH), Aravind Arya Pakide.

It may be recalled here that the Kakatiya dynasty ended in 1323 after a series of attacks by the Delhi Sultanate. A year after Pratapa Rudra’s demise, his brother Annama Devudu established the Bastar kingdom in the Chhattisgarh region of Dantewada as its capital. The 22nd descendant of Kakatiyas, Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo, lives in Jagdalpur.

Deo was invited to Warangal as a chief guest at the Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham in 2022.