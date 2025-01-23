Kaleshwaram Commission to Review Agency Firms Starting Today

Hyderabad: The Kaleshwaram Commission is set to commence its review of agency firms involved in the Kaleshwaram project from today. Over the next three days, three different agency firms will face an inquiry by the commission, which seeks to examine their roles and operations in the project.

The inquiry aims to ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, one of Telangana's most ambitious water resource initiatives. This review comes amidst growing public and political scrutiny over the project's execution and associated costs.

The findings from this three-day session are expected to shed light on the operational efficiency and financial management of the agencies. Further updates on the proceedings will follow as the inquiry progresses.