Kaleshwaram SI suspended over assault charges

Hyderabad: Inspector General of Police, Multi-zone 1, AV Ranganath, issued the suspension orders for Bhavani Sen, a Sub-Inspector, after charges of sexually assaulting a female head constable working at Kaleshwaram police station.

According to reports, Bhavani was arrested by the police on charges of sexually assaulting a female head constable at gunpoint. He was accused of raping the female constable multiple times in Kaleshwaram of Mahadevpur mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. During the investigation, he confessed to the charges.

Bhavani sexually assaulted the female constable at gunpoint and committed the heinous crime repeatedly inside the old police station building near the Laxmi pump house of the Kaleshwaram project. He threatened the head constable with dire consequences if she told anyone about his heinous acts.

The victim was reportedly living in fear and even contemplating suicide due to the increased harassment by the sub-inspector. However, she lodged a complaint with the District Superintendent of Police, who ordered a probe leading to the arrest of the sub-inspector.

The investigation conducted by DSP Kaleshwaram revealed that the Sub-Inspector had threatened at least three other female police constables and sexually assaulted them as well. Following a preliminary inquiry based on the complaint, the Kaleshwaram police arrested Bhavani Sen late Tuesday night.