Kalvakuntla Kavitha moves Supreme Court on ED notices, hearing adjourned to March 24

Bharata MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha (MLC Kavitha) approached the Supreme Court on the notices of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Liquor Case on calling a woman to ED office. Kavitha in her petition stated that in the notices given to her saying that she would be questioned along with others, which didn't happened.



Kavitha brought to the attention of the court that the mobile phones were seized without prior information and said that according to section 160 of the CrPC, a woman should be questioned only by going to her home. She objected to calling her the ED office.



On the other hand, the Supreme Court has not announced any decision on Kavitha's attendance at the ED hearing on 16th of this month and refused to give interim orders. The CJI bench adjourned the hearing to March 24.