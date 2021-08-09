Kamareddy: Covid orphans left in lurch by netas

Kamareddy: The assurances of many a leader of extending generous assistance to the children orphaned by the Covid pandemic and standing by them through thick and thin have remained a tall talk. No help worth mention has come forth for three children who lost both parents to Covid, though one after another leader made a beeline to their house to announce help.

The Covid-19 pandemic has left three children orphaned at Borlam Camp in Bhanswada mandal in Kamareddy district. Kalyani (14), Sresta (9) and Jeevan (4) in Borla camp lost both parents in last nine months are being looked after by their paternal uncle Tara Chand.

The siblings became semi-orphans after the death of their father Shravan Nayak on December 7, 2020. After the death of their father, the family was promised a double bedroom which has not materialised till now. During the second wave, on April 24, 2021, the children lost their mother Yashoda Laxmi too and became totally orphaned.

The children have since been cared for by Tara Chand who works as an auto driver to eke out a living. He already has a wife and three children. The poor family is hard-pressed to support the additional three members.

Nizamabad DCCB chairman Bhaskar Reddy, son of Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, has promised to give Rs 10,000 every month to orphans and provide a double bedroom. He donated Rs 10,000. The children confirmed the receipt of the cash. But his promise to educate the children and provide Rs 10,000 monthly financial assistance is yet to be kept, they said, while profusely thanking him for the kind gesture.

The shocked children are now asked to fend for themselves by their uncle who is unable to make both ends meet. "Uncle advised to look for an alternative. We don't even have a hut. We have nowhere to go," said Kalyani in tears. Neighbours are now providing daily essentials to the hard-pressed family. Their hut was demolished six months ago for a double bedroom construction. The works have not begun yet. Leaders and NGOs who made promises of support and education to the children are not visiting the children anymore to enquire how they are sustaining themselves.