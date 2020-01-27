Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kamareddy: Double vote case filed

Kamareddy: Double vote case filed
Highlights

A case has been registered against Kamareddy mandal vice-MPP Urudhonda Naresh on Sunday for double voting. His vote casted in ward 10 of Kamareddy...

Kamareddy: A case has been registered against Kamareddy mandal vice-MPP Urudhonda Naresh on Sunday for double voting. His vote casted in ward 10 of Kamareddy town in the municipal elections become controversial.

District Collector Dr N Satyanarayana received a complaint that Naresh has vote in Narsannapalli and Devunipalli villages in Kamareddy mandal. The police had registered a case after an inquiry by the authorities alleging that Naresh had used his right to vote in both Narsannapalli and Devunipalli villages.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Hyderabad: IUML lauds KCR26 Jan 2020 9:31 PM GMT

Hyderabad: IUML lauds KCR's stance on CAA

Republic Day celebrations in Chanchalguda Central Prison
Republic Day celebrations in Chanchalguda Central Prison
Vendors selling through loudspeakers create nuisance in Rajendranagar
Vendors selling through loudspeakers create nuisance in...
Welfare Party of India conducts Republic Day fete in Mehdipatnam
Welfare Party of India conducts Republic Day fete in Mehdipatnam
Capital under multi-layer ground-to-air security celebrations
Capital under multi-layer ground-to-air security celebrations

More From Entertainment

More >>
Gripping Poster Of 26 Jan 2020 6:45 PM GMT

Gripping Poster Of 'O Pitta Katha'

Is Mahesh Babu Undergoing A Knee Surgery?
Is Mahesh Babu Undergoing A Knee Surgery?
Nikhil Kumaraswamy Wedding Date Fixed: Is Kannada Actress The Bride?
Nikhil Kumaraswamy Wedding Date Fixed: Is Kannada Actress The...
Jabardasth Comedians Turn Into
Jabardasth Comedians Turn Into '3 Monkeys'
Big B sings
Big B sings 'Jana Gana...' with differently-abled kids


Top