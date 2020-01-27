Kamareddy: Double vote case filed
Kamareddy: A case has been registered against Kamareddy mandal vice-MPP Urudhonda Naresh on Sunday for double voting. His vote casted in ward 10 of Kamareddy town in the municipal elections become controversial.
District Collector Dr N Satyanarayana received a complaint that Naresh has vote in Narsannapalli and Devunipalli villages in Kamareddy mandal. The police had registered a case after an inquiry by the authorities alleging that Naresh had used his right to vote in both Narsannapalli and Devunipalli villages.
26 Jan 2020 9:31 PM GMT