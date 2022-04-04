Kamareddy: Man held for rape of 6-year-old

Kamareedy: Police acted late but arrested the accused for brutal rape of six-year-old girl at Bibipeta village in Kamareddy district on Monday.



A 6-year-old minor girl from Bibipeta village was raped by a young man named Ravi on Saturday. The parents alleged that Ravi by luring the girl to give her chocolates took the minor to a deserted place and raped her. Ravi is a resident of Dongala Dharmaram village in Ramayampeta mandal of Medak district, police said. Ravi was a guest at his sister's house in Bibipeta during the Ugadi festival and committed the offence.

According to police, the victim was playing at the Hanuman Temple when the miscreant took advantage of the situation. The girl fell ill at night and the mother understood the matter. The girl told her mother how Ravi had treated her. Locals immediately informed the local police. The parents lodged a complaint at the Bibipeta police station on Sunday.

The police did not arrest and prosecute the accused on Saturday. BJP Assembly convenor Lakshmareddy alleged that S I Rajaram had neglected to register a case.

Police send the girl to the hospital following a complaint lodged by the girl's mother. DSP Somnath responded and rushed the girl to Kamareddy Government Area Hospital for medical examination.

DSP Somnath said a case has been registered under the POCSO Act against the accused.