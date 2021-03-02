X
Kamareddy: Mission Bhagiratha water should reach all households by March 15

District Collector Dr A Sharath reviewing drinking water supply with the officials at the Collectorate in Kamareddy on Tuesday
Highlights

District Collector Dr A Sharath directed the authorities to speed up works to ensure that Mission Bhagiratha water reaches every household by March 15

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr A Sharath directed the authorities to speed up works to ensure that Mission Bhagiratha water reaches every household by March 15.

He reviewed drinking water supply to all habitations in Banswada and Jukkal constituencies with the officials concerned at his chamber at the Collectorate here on Tuesday. He urged Mission Bhagiratha Grid and RWS officials to work in coordination to ensure drinking water supply to every household.

Asking the officials to monitor quality of construction work without any leakages in pipelines, Collector Sharath warned that strict action would be taken if they show negligence in providing drinking water.

RWS EE Lakshminarayana and other officials have attended the meeting.

