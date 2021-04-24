Kamareddy: Repair fence for Haritha Haram plants

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr A Sharath expressed anger as the fence set up earlier to protect the plants planted, during Haritha Haram drive, was damaged at many places.

On World Water Day, he inspected Avenue Plantation on the suburbs of Lingampally village of Domakonda mandal on Friday and watered plants. He directed the officials concerned to protect Haritha Haram plants by watering them regularly and to monitor them continuously till summer is over.

Sarpanch Anjali explained to the Collector that gym equipment was provided free of cost by Gadi Trust, who told her to bring the gym equipment into use as soon as possible.

He also inspected Palle Prakrti Vanam in Domakonda and enquired the Vanam attendant as to how many people were coming for a walk every day. About 20 youth were coming every day, the attendant answered. ZPTC member Thirumal Goud, Sarpanch Anjali, MPDO Chennareddy, MPO Tirupati Reddy, APO Rajini and officials were present.