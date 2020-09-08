Kamareddy: Suspend sarpanch, Pedda Gujjul Thanda people demand

Kamareddy: Residents of Pedda Gujjul Thanda of Gandhari mandal demanded removal of Sarpanch Devisingh, who has been resorting to various irregularities. On Monday, they submitted a complaint to District Collector Dr A Sharath in Kamareddy against their sarpanch.

As many as 120 PG Thanda people staged a protest at the Collector's office and raised slogans that Devisingh had misappropriated 14th finance commission funds. They also stated in their complaint about fraudulent activities of the sarpanch in Haritha Haram programme.

The Thanda people complained that the land belonging to the school was occupied by sarpanch's grandparents. They demanded the higher authorities to save their Thanda from the sarpanch and requested the Collector to take immediate action against the sarpanch.