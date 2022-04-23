Karimanagar: Sathish Kumar inaugurates mega health camp

Karimanagar: MLA V Sathish Kumar inaugurated a mega health camp organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrita Mahotsav at Husnabad Government Hospital in Siddipet district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA congratulated the medical staff for setting up the health camp at the hospital. He informed that Finance and Medical Health Minister T Harish Rao sanctioned Rs 88 lakh for the renovation of the old hospital building.

The work would be completed soon and another 30 beds would be made available in the government hospital. A dialysis centre has also been sanctioned and it would be set up soon, Sathsih Kumar said.

He advised the District Medical Officer to set up mega health camps in the Government Hospital for every 3, 6 months. The number of beds would be increased in the hospital in the coming days. Additional Collector Muzamil Khan informed that the Central Government has given the 'Excellence in Public Administration' award to Siddipet district for providing the best medical services in the district.