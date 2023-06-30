Karimnagar: Bakrid celebrated with religious fervour and pomp

Karimnagar: Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha), a symbol of devotional beliefs and sacrifice was celebrated with religious fervour and devotion across erstwhile Karimnagar district on Thursday.



The festival was celebrated grandly in Huzurabad, Peddapalli, Siricilla, Jagtial, Korutla and Metpalli, where Muslims live in large numbers. In Manthani, MLA D Sridhar Babu and in Karimnagar Minister Gangula Kamalkar participated in the festival prayers.

Thousands of Muslims took part in the special prayers held here at mosques such as Jamia, Sauran, Medina, Aslamia, Old Bazaar, Shashamahal, Ameshuja, Mahmudia, Hussepura, Kashmir, Karkhanagadda marking the occasion and wished each other.

Mass prayers were held at Rekurti Salehnagar, Kalabharati, Kottapalli, Chintakunta and Bypass Road Eidgahs in Karimnagar. Mosques in villages, mandal headquarters also organised and offered prayers.

According to Muslim lore, Id-ul-Zuha is one of the most important festivals among Muslims all over the world. It was a day of sacrifice for them as ‘Allah’ directed Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of submission to God’s command but his son was replaced by a sheep at the last moment. Commemorating the occasion in India the Muslims mainly sacrifice the goat, that was why the festival here was called as Bakhr or Bakri-Id in Urdu. They share the meat with family members, neighbors and the poor.

The markets in the district witnessed sheep and goat sales for the past two to three days and gained momentum on Thursday. At various intersections, vendors from different villages brought sheep, goats for sale to Muslims. On the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha, TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, United Karimnagar and Eidgah Management Committee president Mujahid Hussain extended his greetings to all the Muslims.