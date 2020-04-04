Karimnagar: Brick kiln owners accused of forcing labourers to work during lockdown

Karimnagar: Despite several positive corona cases traced out in Karimnagar district and complete lockdown ordered by the State government, the owners of a few brick kilns are forcing the workers to work during nights.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dalit Liberation Front State General Secretary Marwadi Sudarshan alleged that all brick kiln owners are violating the lockdown orders.

They are employing small children and even pregnant women without providing proper shelter and meals and medical facilities. The government should take action against such brick kiln owners for violating the lockdown orders, he demanded.

Soon after seven of the Indonesians' team were tested postivie of coronavirus, the district administration took all measures to contain its spread and declared the Collectorate and its surrounding area, Mukarampura, Kashmirigadda as red zone.

Even then three more were tested positive. Also, two members of a local man's family, who gave shelter to the Indonesians, resulted positive.

The officials took various methods like spraying liquid bleach, hypo-chlorinate solution, restricting the people indoors and opening of as many as 15 vegetable markets and five mobile rythu bazaar vehicles.

Even then, on Thursday, four persons from Karimnagar were resulted positive of which, two belong to Huzurabad town. Out of four, three visited Markaz masjid in New Delhi and one is an auto driver, in whose auto the Indonesians travelled.

Thus the total number of patients raised to 17 in Karimnagar district.

District Collector K Shashanka and Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy are trying to trace the other members and shifted at least 600 suspected persons to various isolation centres in Karimnagar.

For effective implementation of lockdown and curfew in the city, the police department appointed 250 youth as volunteers. The municipal department is providing shelter and food to migrant workers.

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar appealed the people to stay in their houses and observe lockdown orders strictly for two more weeks to overcome the problem.

Meanwhile, many people, who depend on daily businesses like tea stalls, pan shops and tiffin centres, are the worst hit with the lockdown and curfew orders and living in miserable conditions.