Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan felicitates Pratima School's 'Young Scientist'

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan on Wednesday felicitated Paramita Heritage School student Mujeeb Mehatab and his guide teacher Lalit Mohan Sahu for bringing awards for the Telangana State in general and Karimnagar district in particular in the field of innovation in the school.

Mujeeb was awarded as the runner up in the all-India Young Scientist India competition 2021-22 which was organised by the Space India Kidz with the partnership of NITI-AYOG (Atal Innovation mission) of the Union government.

At a programme organised in Chennai on March 23, Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahes and Hexaware technology CEO Ambarin handed over the prize money of a trophy, a citation and Rs 15,000.

Mujeeb has won the national award for his innovation of multifunctional agricultural machine (Magical Hexagon).

The unique model plays a very important role in the agriculture sector benefiting the farmers to provide low cost, portable, accessible and productive agriculture harvesters.

Paramita Group of Schools chairman E Prasada Rao, directors Prasoona, Rashmitha, Rakesh, Anukar, VUM Prasad and Vinod, principal Sanjoy and vice principal Balaji and others were also present.