Karimnagar: Complaint against Minister for disclosing whom he voted for

Karimnagar: Based on a complaint against BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar that he declared to the people that he casted his vote to the TRS, Election Commissioner Nagi Reddy said the EC is trying to find out the details about it and if the Minister is proved guilty, then his vote will not be valued and will be cancelled.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote in Karimnagar on Friday, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that he came to know from a few sources that about 75 per cent of people are casting their vote for car symbol by seeing the enormous development that took place under the TRS government. The people already made their mind to cast their vote for the TRS and the same will be done today during the polling, he said.

"As a Minister I am voting for the first time, which gave me immense pleasure and happiness." 'There is no development in Karimnagar from the past 70 years but within six years under the TRS rule enormous development took place. These elections are being held between two parties – the TRS, which is determined to develop the city and BJP and Congress, which are trying to oppose the development.'

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is the strength to all the party candidates, who plunged into the election fray with his (KCR) image. People gave a chance to BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar believing that he will bring huge funds from the Central government as the BJP is in power at the Centre but were disappointed. Instead of bringing funds, the MP is trying to stop the developmental works by using his letter heads with fake complaints to the Central Ministers, he alleged.

Minister Kamalakar also said that they had formed a ruling body with the help of independents in 2014 as no party got full majority. But this time single party that is the TRS will grab more than 75 percent of seats and will form the ruling body. The remaining parties must fight for the 25% of seats, he expressed confidence.