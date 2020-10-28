Karimnagar: Deeksha will continue till CP suspended: MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar: BJP State President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that he will continue Deeksha till a criminal case filed against Siddipet Commissioner of Police Joel Davis.



It should be noted here that the Police Commissioner had prevented MP Bandi Sanjay, who was on his way to Siddipet on Monday and send him back to Karimnagar. Protesting the arrest, the MP took up deeksha at his office in Karimnagar.

Central Home Minister Amit Shah called BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and enquired about the incident that took place on Monday night.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, MP Sanjay Kumar said, "I was going to Dubbaka to participate in the by-election campaigning and without considering my position as an MP and State president of a national party, Police Commissioner Joel Davis arrested me illegally."

He clarified that he will not stop his deeksha until the Police Commissioner is suspended and also a criminal case is lodged against him.

Sanjay Kumar said that he has the right to go anywhere in the country as an MP and as a star campaigner, he got permission from the Election Commission. Stating that the TRS, which is afraid of getting defeated in Dubbaka by-elections, was plotting cheap tricks to postpone the by-elections, he questioned why the State government,

which transferred Siddipet District Collector, is not transferring the CP?.

Nizamabad MP D Aravind and several BJP leaders including Babu Mohan and DK Aruna met Bandi Sanjay and extended their support to his deeksha.

Speaking on the occasion, DK Aruna said that they do not trust the local police. She alleged that there is possibility of police capturing the booths. The Election Commission must interfere and must take perfect steps for conducting the elections peacefully, she added.

Meanwhile, in support of Bandi Sanjay's deeksha, several party leaders and activists staged a dharna in the united Karimnagar district on Tuesday. Led by BJP leader Mahesh, party workers burnt an effigy of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Jagtial district headquarters.

The police stopped the BJP leaders and activists from reaching the MP office where the MP has taken up deeksha in Karimnagar city and set up barricades and deployed large numbers of police personnel to prevent untoward incidents.

Several police personnel in mufti were seen inquiring about the updates of the deeksha camp and passing on the information to higher authorities.

Even the Central government's intelligence officials were collecting the information about the MP's deeksha.