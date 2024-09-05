Karimnagar district stares at floods as reservoirs overflow

Karimnagar: Lower Manair, Sripada Ellampalli and Rajarajeswara reservoirs in Karimnagar district are overflowing with water due to rains for past four days across the erstwhile district.

In the wake of heavy rains for the past three days, water from Moyatummeda river and Mulavagu and from many areas are coming into the LMD project. At this moment, there is a possibility of releasing water from the project through the gates at any moment.

From the catchment area of the LMD reservoir, some floodwater has been coming into the project for the past three days. However, due to the rain that fell in the catchment area on Tuesday night, heavy flood flown into the project on Wednesday. According to official figures, about 39000 cusecs of water is entering the project. Apart from that, it is reported that water can be released only when the water storage in the project reaches 22 TMC.

Of the 24 tmc capacity, the water storage in the project has reached 17 tmc in the wake of the expected amount of water coming from the Mid Manair Reservoir and the heavy rains that have been falling for the past few days. Government Whip Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar along with the officials inspected the Lingapur village pond which is in a dangerous condition and the submerged bridge between Shalapalli and Adupapalli villages in Dharmapuri constituency. Officials have been directed to release the water from Lingapur lake, the largest lake in the mandal.

Due to the rains that have been lashing the district for the last four days, the streams and rivulets across Mustabad mandal are overflowing. Traffic between villages of Potugal and Gannevaripalle was severely disrupted.

Meanwhile, Siricilla district Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and SP Akhil Mahajan inspected the flood flow at Lingannapet bridge in Gambhiraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district, the upper Manair reservoir in Narmala village and the Bikka river between Jawaripet and Narsakkapet villages in Illantakunta mandal along with the relevant officials.

Ellamma river overflowed at Koyada and traffic on Karimnagar main road of Indorethi Koyada was disrupted. Also, due to overflowing of Indurthi Sanghajipet pond and the overflowing of Ellamma river from the bridge on Indurthi Koidam main road, the traffic was disrupted and heavy barricades were also set up by the revenue police to prevent anyone from going that way.

Saidapur, Venkepally, Perkapally, Akunur, Duddenapally link ponds are overflowing. Adarsha School was flooded due to heavy floodwater coming from Somaram square which is the confluence of three streams. Their crops in the low-lying areas of the Somaram revenue suburb were submerged.

Executive Engineer Irrigation P Nagabhushanam told The Hans India that there is a possibility that the gates of Lower Manair may be lifted at any time as the floodwaters are coming from above day by day, the people of lowland areas, cattle, sheep farmers and farmers should be alert.