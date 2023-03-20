Karimnagar: Doctor wins best poster award at TOSOCON

Karimnagar: Dr Saket Athreya of Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) senior resident in Orthopaedics PG final year has won the best poster award and as well as second prize in the quiz competitions at the eighth annual conference of Telangana Orthopaedic Surgeons Association conference (TOSOCON) recently, conducted in Warangal.

Dr Saket for his best paper presentation at the Hyderabad conference of the Telangana Orthopaedic Association awarded with the gold medal in March 2022.

PIMS dean Dr Achanta Vivekanand congratulated Dr Saket for his glorious achievement which brought glory to the orthopedic department and the institution. Dr Motilal, Prof HOD Orthopaedics, Dr Srinivas Reddy professor, Dr Abhilash associate professor and Dr Varun associate professor and all resident doctors felicitated Dr Athreya at PIMS.