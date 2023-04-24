Karimnagar: From fighting polio to being a member of TSCPCR

Karimnagar: A social activist AnumandlaShobharani has become an inspiration for women by her community service, by working for the development and prosperity of the disabled women and children.



Hailing from ChinnaPapayyapalli of HuzurabadmandalShobharani was diagnosed with polio at an early age, got married when she was a child, faced many difficulties as a disabled person and she realised that life is not an easy feat but it can only be achieved through struggle.

During that period, she directly experienced the discrimination faced by disabled people in the society. She wanted to change society's attitude towards disabled people. After completing her studies, she joined a private school and worked as a teacher for some time. She was not satisfied and thought of what to do for the disabled and started the SpandanSeva Society to serve the mentally challenged and physically challenged.

Shobharani established a hostel for the mentally challenged under the auspices of SpandanaSeva Society. Many people with mental disabilities have benefited from this. Officials and public representatives appreciated and honored her services for the disabled. She has shed light in the lives of many women by imparting training in loom work, embroidery, waste cloth bags, imitation jewelry, tailoring etc. in collaboration with NABARD to increase self-employment for women. She organised many seminars for the disabled and took problems of disabled to the notice of President Pratibha Devi Singh Patil in 2010.

Appreciating Sobharani's services for the disabled, the State government appointed her as a member of the Child Rights Protection Commission in 2019. She was appointed as its member on 9 November 2022 for the second time. Speaking to The Hans India she said that the hardships she faced and troubles to earn a living made her mentally and physically strong. She informed that she established the SpandanaSeva Society for the welfare, education and economic development of disabled children and womenwho are being discriminated against in the society. The government honoured her by giving awards and rewards for her services.

"In this order, I set up a centre in Huzurabad and taught about 100 people with mental and physical disabilities during which I faced a lot of troubles. I served mentally challenged girls who didn't know what to do when they got periods and did everything. Self-employment is provided for thousands of women through SpandanaSeva Society. As a member of the Child Rights Protection Commission, she visited various districts with collectors to solve the problems of child labourers and girls with disabilities in those areas.