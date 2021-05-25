Karimnagar: Gangula Kamalakar inaugurates Rock Garden at CPTC

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar inaugurated Rock Garden at City Police Training Centre (CPTC) in Karimnagar on Monday. The garden was developed by Karimnagar police as part of its green initiative and turned the CPTC into a major tourist attraction with Miyawaki plantation, Rasi vanam, Navagraha vanam and Nakshatra vanam.

Speaking after inaugurating the garden, the Minister appreciated Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy for spreading greenery in Karimnagar besides being engaged in maintaining law and order in an effective manner. Kamalakar noted that the

Rock Garden, developed with statues of tiger, deer, duck, swan, desert plants and others with materials such as gravel, pebbles, sand, paddy husk, block soil and water fountains, has become an eye-catcher.

Minister Kamalakar walked around three kilometres inspecting the garden and Miyawaki project 1 and 2. He said the State government emulated the Miyawaki forest developed at CPTC at Yadadri where a model forest was being developed and the credit goes to the CP and all the police officials and personnel who strived in developing the CPTC into a tourism spot.

CP Kamalasan Reddy informed that at present there were around 60,000 plants on PTC premises and there were planning to plant 5,000 to 6,000 more plants in the coming monsoon. Similarly, steps were being taken to plant trees at all police stations and offices in all police circles and divisions, the CP said while thanking the elected members and officials of other government departments for their help in spreading the greenery.

City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Conservators of Forests MJ Akbar and Saidulu, Municipal Commissioner Valluri Kranti, Additional DCPs N Srinivas, G Chandramohan and others were present.