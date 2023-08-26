Karimnagar gears up for night life

Karimnagar: Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao said that a sophisticated night food court is being made available to the people of the city as part of the development of Karimnagar.

He inspected the works of the night food court being set up by the Municipal Corporation at Satavahana University on Friday. He issued orders to the authorities and agency contractors for the installation of seating arrangements, children’s play equipment, CCTV cameras at already established 4 veg food stalls, 4 non-veg food stalls, 4 gazebos, lighting and advanced toilets.

The night food bazaar should be completed quickly and prepared for the opening in the month of September. “Night Food Bazaars” are being set up Karimnagar Municipal Corporation enabling families to spend time in a pleasant atmosphere with all kinds of facilities.

He said that in the area where the food bazaar will be set up, the construction of tiles and good lighting have been arranged with the funds of Rs 1 crore. Seating arrangements will be made so that at least 100 people can eat food without sitting at the food stalls. The beautiful night food bazaar is being made available to people without compromising on quality. Steps are being taken to ensure that different types of food items are available in the night food bazaar, Sunil Rao said.

Apart from this, in the future, a special space will be allocated for the sale of art & craft and handloom items in the future. In view of the experience of night food bazaar in the coming days, night food bazaars will be set up on all sides of Karimnagar city as per the demand of the people, he said.

20 walking tracks have been set up in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation for walkers with good lighting in the evening and morning. Lighting is being installed for walkers in SRR College as well, in Ambedkar Stadium, from Lake Police Station where there are walking tracks on the lower side of Maneru Dam to the place where the CM planted a sapling, the Mayor said.

Lighting has been arranged for walkers in the Giddeperumandla temple ground. Corporator Edulla Rajasekhar, SE Nagamalleswar Rao, EEs Kishtaiah, Mahendhar, representatives of RV Agency Harikrishna, Muralidhar and others participated in this programme.