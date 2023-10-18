Karimnagar lad selected for state volleyball competition

Karimnagar: In an exciting news, Pathakala Ashwith, 10th standard student of Paramita Karimnagar High School was selected to compete at the ‘67th State level volleyball under-17 boys category’ event. The principal of the school, Balaji shared the information on Tuesday about the exciting update for one of his students. The event is scheduled to be held from October 19 to 21 under the auspices of ‘State Schools Sports Federation’.

This is Ashwith’s second honour as recently he received the best in ‘under-17 boys category’ at the volleyball competition held at Zilla Parishad High School in Illanthakunta mandal center in Siricilla district under the auspices of the Joint Karimnagar District Schools Sports Association. In addition, he was selected as an MP for the State level volleyball competitions.

On this occasion, head of Paramita Schools, Dr E Prasada Rao congratulated Aswith. On this occasion the medal winners who qualified for the state level competition were felicitated by Paramita Schools directors Vinod Rao, Hanumantha Rao, principal Balaji, Prashanth, Tirupati Rao, coordinators and PE teachers Srinu Nayak, Sagar and teachers.