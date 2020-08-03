Karimnagar man succumbs to coronavirus in Saudi

Karimnagar: A man hailing from Karimnagar succumbed to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia making it first death of a Karimnagar NRI due to the deadly virus.

Mohammad Imtiaz Hussain, a native of Sawaran street in Karimnagar had moved to Jeddah a few years ago and had been working at a telecommunication services company. Hussain had also worked in the health sector in Saudi Arabia.

He is said to have tested positive for the virus a few weeks ago and admitted to a hospital. Hussain died on Friday with complications from his illness and was buried at a cemetery in Dhaban on Saturday in the presence of his friends and siblings. With Hussain's death, a pall of gloom descended in his locality in Karimnagar after the news of his death spread.

Around 2,887 people died of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia till Saturday. It is learned that 4-5 Indians die of the deadly virus each day in Saudi Arabia.

Last month, a Jagtial man who tested positive for coronavirus was admitted to Dubai Hospital on April 23. He was charged Rs 1.52 crore for 80 days of treatment. However, the hospital authorities waived off the bill on humanitarian grounds and sent him to India after his recovery.