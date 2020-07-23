Karimnagar: Mayor Y Sunil Rao's new chamber inaugurated

Karimnagar: City Mayor Y Sunil Rao inaugurated new chamber of the Mayor at municipal corporation office after offering prayers along with Municipal Commissioner V Kranthi and Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Sunil Rao reminded IT Minister KT Rama Rao launching daily water supply here for supplying water daily to about 46,000 families with tap connections and said water is being supplied in about 90 percent regions uninterrupted.

A few technical problems under the limits of two water tanks were repaired and water will be supplied from tomorrow, he informed.

'All basic facilities were provided to the city people, with the suggestions from BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Vice-President of State Planning Commission B Vinod Kumar.'

The Mayor thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for providing such a wonderful facility to Karimnagar city people. In the coming up days, 10 walking tracks at different locations and open gyms in 30 different places will be opened along with public toilets and streetlights, he assured.

Proposals at a cost of Rs 7 crore to supply water to the merged villages through pipelines were prepared, after discussing with the ruling body, and developmental works in every ward of the merged villages will be taken up, he said.

The Municipal corporation is striving hard for public welfare during the hard times of Covid-19 by taking sanitation drives and cleaning colonies and giving protection to the people, the Mayor stated.

Corporators Chadagonda Bucchi Reddy, Gande Madhavi, L Swapna, Venu Gopal, Sarilla Prasad, Bandari Venu, EE Raman and AE Gangadhar were present along with others.