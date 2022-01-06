Karimnagar Municipal Corporation committed to keep people healthy: Mayor Sunil Rao

Karimnagar: City Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao said that the main objective of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) was to keep the people perfectly healthy. As part of the Karimnagar development, Sunil Rao along with local corporator Choppari Jayashree Venu on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a walking track at a cost of Rs 2 lakh in the 13th Division Ramchandrapur Colony.

He instructed the contractor to quickly complete work on the new walking track being built around Miyawaki Forest. He informed that the corporation was constructing walking tracks in a clean environment to keep the walkers oxygenated and healthy every day.

The municipal corporation allocated over Rs 2 crore for the construction of walking tracks at various places. Apart from the divisions, special open gymnasiums have also been set up in the walking areas, Sunil Rao said.

He said that an open gym had already been opened in the lower part of the Manor Dam, but now it is not adequate, another open gym would be set up as per the walkers' wish and some damaged equipment in the old gym would be repaired and made available to the walkers.

The Mayor made it clear that the main responsibility of the municipality was to meet the needs of the people. Corporator Buchireddy, Maneru Walkers Association members and others were present.