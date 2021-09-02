Karimnagar: NMMS lends helping hand to poor students

Karimnagar: National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) DEO Janardhan Rao on Thursday along with Youth for Seva released NMMS poster on Thursday.

The DEO said that Youth for Seva is offering free online coaching to poor students studying 8th class onwards of government schools to appear for the test and to be eligible for the scholarship under NMMS scheme.

He added that NMMS scholarship is a Central government sponsored scheme and the students who cleared the exam would be given an annual scholarship of Rs 12,000 for four years from 8th grade onwards.

Rao appealed to the students to make use of the opportunity. The event was attended by Bharosa president Akenapalli Nagaraj and Nikhil Nalamachu Vijaya Prasad and others.