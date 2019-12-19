Karimnagar: Pamphlets of Bharat Darshan released

Karimnagar: Two yatras 'Bharat Darshan' will be conducted from January 17 under Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), South Central Zone Joint Manager Sanjeevaiah informed.



Releasing pamphlets of the yatras at Karimnagar railway station on Wednesday, Sanjeevaiah said that there will be 'Jagannatha Kamakyya Yatra' from January 17 to 26, for 10 days and nine nights. The train starts from Secunderabad. The special train fares are like this: Rs 9,450 for non-AC and Rs 11,550 for 3-AC per each person.

During the yatra, temples present in Puri, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Belmar, Guwahati, Gaya and Visakhapatnam and other historical places in the respective cities will be shown to the tourists.

The second yatra will be commence from January 30 to February 6 to 'Udipi Shrungeri Dharmasthala' for eight days and seven nights. The train will start from Vijayawada and the charges for each person will be Rs 9,925 and for 3-AC, the charges will be Rs 11,605, he informed. In this second yatra, tourists will be shown temples present in Hampi, Gokarna, Murudeshwar, Mukambika, Shrungeri, Udipi, Dharmasthala, Kukkesubramanyam, Mysore, Brundavan Garden, Mysore Palace, Belur and Halibeedu along with other places in the respective cities.

The tourists will be provided with meals, drinking water, accommodation, non-AC bus service, tour escort and travel insurance for both the tour packages. Interested persons can contact IRCTC agent in Karimnagar railway station, Sanjeevaiah added.