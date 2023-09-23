Karimnagar: Paramita students showcase exhibits at National Skill Expo

Karimnagar: Shubhashree Sahu class 10 and Sriyas class 9 students along with their guide Lalit Mohan Sahu of Paramita Heritage School, Karimnagar were invited to showcase their projects at the national level event.

They presented their projects at the prestigious National Skill Expo during CBSE National Summit held in New Delhi on September 19-20. Around 51 selected best exhibits across the country were invited to showcase their projects during the summit. lt is be noted that Paramita Heritage School was only School from Telangana invited for participating in the National Expo.

The National summit and the skill expo was inaugurated by the chief guest Mr.Sanjoy Kumar, secretary,Govt.of India, Prf.Dines Saklani the director NCERT ,Mrs.Nidhi Chibber, the chairperson CBSE and the director of skill education Biswajit Saha and other dignitaries from AICTE and ministry of Education.