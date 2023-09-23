Live
- Deaf Cricket Championship to start from Sept 25
- Hindi Diwas celebrated in CUO
- DGP: Police facing unique challenges arising from borderless nature of cybercrimes
- Andhra Pradesh: Bus rams into students in Chilakaluripet, one dead
- Hyderabad: Souring Indo-Canadian ties keep Telugu students on edge
- Naveen had been working for women’s reservation for a long time: Mangaraj
- Pramila Mallik elected unopposed: Odisha Assembly gets first woman Speaker
- How to create multiple personal profiles on Facebook
- Odisha govt presents Rs 28,200 cr supplementary budget
- Get iPhone 15 Series mobiles delivered in 10 minutes at Blinkit; Find details
Just In
Karimnagar: Paramita students showcase exhibits at National Skill Expo
Karimnagar: Shubhashree Sahu class 10 and Sriyas class 9 students along with their guide Lalit Mohan Sahu of Paramita Heritage School, Karimnagar were...
Karimnagar: Shubhashree Sahu class 10 and Sriyas class 9 students along with their guide Lalit Mohan Sahu of Paramita Heritage School, Karimnagar were invited to showcase their projects at the national level event.
They presented their projects at the prestigious National Skill Expo during CBSE National Summit held in New Delhi on September 19-20. Around 51 selected best exhibits across the country were invited to showcase their projects during the summit. lt is be noted that Paramita Heritage School was only School from Telangana invited for participating in the National Expo.
The National summit and the skill expo was inaugurated by the chief guest Mr.Sanjoy Kumar, secretary,Govt.of India, Prf.Dines Saklani the director NCERT ,Mrs.Nidhi Chibber, the chairperson CBSE and the director of skill education Biswajit Saha and other dignitaries from AICTE and ministry of Education.