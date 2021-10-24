Karimnagar: Revanth's road show gets huge response

Karimnagar: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy's election campaign and road show at Veenavanka in the district on Saturday drew an immense response from the public. He along with former MP Ponnam Prabhakar and MLC Jeevam Reddy campaigned for the party candidate for Huzurabad by-election, Balmuri Venkat.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy said the by-election was forced on people by two political opponents. He appealed to the voters to elect the Congress candidate Venkat, whom he described as an able candidate and would serve as the voice of Huzurabad people in the State Assembly. He accused the TRS government of not neglecting food grain procurement, thus leaving farmers hapless. The huge grain production was a result of the SRSP project built by the Congress government, he said.

The TPCC chief accused both the Central and the State governments of robbing the people by effecting steep hikes in petrol and diesel prices. The TRS and the BJP are hand in glove and they act as if they are fighting each other in the State, while collaborating in New Delhi, he alleged. On the TRS leaders' comments that he met BJP leader Eatala Rajender at a hotel, he said he met him in the presence of thousands of people on May 7 during a marriage-related event of V Narender Reddy. Rajender also met Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, he pointed out.