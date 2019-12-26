Karimnagar to be developed as a tourist hub

Karimnagar: The State government is determined to develop Karimnagar city in all sectors along with transforming it into a tourist hub, said BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.



The president of Padmashali community Metuku Sathyam along with others joined the TRS in the presence of Minister Kamalakar at his camp office in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that many people by seeing the enormous development that has been taking place under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao are voluntarily coming forward to join the TRS and to play their role in the developmental activities.

Minister Kamalakar said that he would be grateful to the people of Karimnagar, who had supported him so that he could win three consecutive times in the assembly elections. He promised to work hard for the district development and to place it in second position next to Hyderabad to keep their faith.

With Ujwala Park, IT Tower, cable bridge and Manair river front along with smart roads, the city is going to be transformed into a tourist hub in coming up days, he added.

Former Deputy Mayor G Ramesh, former corporators Sunil Rao, Challa Harishankar, A Ashok, Srinivas, N Yadaiah and S Vidya Sagar were present along with others.