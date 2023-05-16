Karimnagar: TSCT employees’ body urges CM K Chandrashekhar Rao to address their issues

Karimnagar : Telangana State Commercial Taxes Department Non-Gazetted Employees Association State president Mohammad Mujahid Hussain said that the State government should immediately solve the problems of government employees working in various departments.

Speaking to the media along with G Bikshapati, Muppidi Srinivas and MA Bari here on Monday, Mujahid Hussain said that after the Telangana government created new zones in the State, the government employees were allotted to their zones but so far the seniority list of the employees was not prepared.

At least now, the pending four DAs should given to the employees and appoint the PRC Commission immediately to increase the salaries of the government employees. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari should look into the matter of appointing the second PRC Commission, he appealed.

Mujahid Hussain has appealed to the government that it should carry out general transfers of employees immediately. In some government departments employees were given promotions more than a year and instead of transferring them to other areas, they were being continuing in the same place.

Some of the employees who were previously transferred on the basis of GO 317 should be transferred to the same area as husband and wife were working in different areas. Apart from that, the wives of employees who were give jobs after death of spouses wre also transferred to far away areas. They were also suffering a lot mentally as they could not look after their kin.

Mujahid Hussain appealed to Chandrasekhara Rao and Shanta Kumari to support such women by deputing them in the office in the nearby areas where they were staying on deputation even if they were not transferred.

The government has to take steps to make the health cards work in all the hospitals immediately after the retirement to help employees suffering from illnesses. GPF medical bills and other bills of government employees were also pending due to non-sanction from government despite receipt of sub-treasury token, he complained.He wanted Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao to immediately release funds from the treasury for all such bills to be sanctioned.