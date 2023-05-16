Live
- Bank of Baroda logs Rs 14,109 crore net for FY23, dividend Rs 5.50 per share
- Apple may announce its long-awaited AR headset in June
- Avatar 2 Locks its OTT Release Date
- Weather update: Temperatures to rise in the next three days in AP, Telangana
- Adah Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Hobbies, Physical Appearance, Photos
- Don't create an atmosphere of fear': Supreme Court to ED in Chhattisgarh liquor scam
- Google Bard's new update improves summaries, sourcing
- Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs in 3 years to regain competitiveness
- Jio dominates mobile broadband; Excitel leads home internet: OOKLA Report
- CBI serves fresh notices to YS Avinash Reddy to attend inquiry on May 19
Karimnagar: TSCT employees’ body urges CM K Chandrashekhar Rao to address their issues
Telangana State Commercial Taxes Department Non-Gazetted Employees Association State president Mohammad Mujahid Hussain says the State govt should immediately solve the problems of govt employees working in various departments
Karimnagar : Telangana State Commercial Taxes Department Non-Gazetted Employees Association State president Mohammad Mujahid Hussain said that the State government should immediately solve the problems of government employees working in various departments.
Speaking to the media along with G Bikshapati, Muppidi Srinivas and MA Bari here on Monday, Mujahid Hussain said that after the Telangana government created new zones in the State, the government employees were allotted to their zones but so far the seniority list of the employees was not prepared.
At least now, the pending four DAs should given to the employees and appoint the PRC Commission immediately to increase the salaries of the government employees. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari should look into the matter of appointing the second PRC Commission, he appealed.
Mujahid Hussain has appealed to the government that it should carry out general transfers of employees immediately. In some government departments employees were given promotions more than a year and instead of transferring them to other areas, they were being continuing in the same place.
Some of the employees who were previously transferred on the basis of GO 317 should be transferred to the same area as husband and wife were working in different areas. Apart from that, the wives of employees who were give jobs after death of spouses wre also transferred to far away areas. They were also suffering a lot mentally as they could not look after their kin.
Mujahid Hussain appealed to Chandrasekhara Rao and Shanta Kumari to support such women by deputing them in the office in the nearby areas where they were staying on deputation even if they were not transferred.
The government has to take steps to make the health cards work in all the hospitals immediately after the retirement to help employees suffering from illnesses. GPF medical bills and other bills of government employees were also pending due to non-sanction from government despite receipt of sub-treasury token, he complained.He wanted Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao to immediately release funds from the treasury for all such bills to be sanctioned.